Parker Fulham Boss Hails Aina’s Wonder Goal Vs West Brom

Fulham manager Scott Parker has praised Ola Aina for his wonder goal in their 2-0 win against West Bromwich Albion, in the Premier League on Monday night, Completesports.com reports.

Aina scored his first goal for Fulham after doubling their lead with a rocket into the top corner.

It was Fulham’s first Premier League goal of the season which helped the London club secure a first win after seven games.

“It was a great strike. We might have to take risks,” Parker said after the game.

“We’re going to have to take risks in or around the box and Ola did that and it’s flown into the top corner. Anyone watching us with an open mind will see we have a bit of quality. We had some lovely bits in both halves.”

And commenting on his team’s overall performance, Parker…