Aina Thrilled To Score First Premier League Goal

Ola Aina says he feels special after scoring his maiden Premier League goal in Fulham’s 2-0 home win against West Bromwich Albion on Monday, reports Completesports.com.

Aina scored Fulham’s second goal of the game, thunderous left-footed strike into the top corner, to help the hosts on their way to a comfortable win over the Baggies.

“It is always special getting your first Premier League goal,” he said. “It has been a long time since I made my League debut,”Aina told Standard Sport.

“I am just glad that the goal came and I was able to help the team with it.

“It is a dream to play in the Premier League and score, and get games in the Premier League. When I left Chelsea, it was kick-starting a career for myself.

“I always wanted to come back and play in the Premier League. I am just happy that I am…