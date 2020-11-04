Albania: Egbo’s KF Tirana Kick-Off New Season With Home Win

Ndubuisi Egbo’s KF Tirana got their campaign in the Albanian League off to a perfect start following their 2-0 home win against Kukesi on Wednesday, Completesports.com reports.

A brace from Filip Najdovski secured the win for the reigning Albanian League champions.

Also Read: Sierra Leone Captain Bangura To Miss Super Eagles Clash

Najdovski gave Tirana the lead as early as the 6th minute before doubling their lead in the 14th minute.

The win against Kukesi saw Tirana top the 10-team Albanian top flight league.

Egbo set a record last season as he became the first African coach to lead an European club to a league title.

The feat saw Tirana qualify for the qualifying round of this season’s UEFA Champions League.

By James Agberebi

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior…