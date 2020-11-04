Benin City Ready For 3rd Keshi Tourney; Sodje To Deliver Lecture

All is now set for the 3rd edition of the Stephen Keshi U-17 Memorial tourney that holds in Benin City, between December 1-5 in the Edo state capital, organisers have revealed.

Already, the event lecture titled “The Eagle of the Big Boss”, has been scheduled and will be delivered by former Nigerian international Sam Sodje at the Stephen Keshi Vocational and Training Centre in Benin City on December 1, preceding the event proper that will feature youth teams from across the country.

Chairman, of the Keshi Board of Trustees, Dr. Brown Ogbeifun and Secretary, Austin Popo, said the title of the lecture was chosen as a means to prop up youths of the football game and develop discipline for the game, for which, Keshi stood for during his playing career.

Teams from across the federation are expected to take part in the…