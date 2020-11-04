‘Boavista On The Right Track’

Super Eagles defender, Chidozie Awaziem believes Boavista are on the right track while also hailing the excellent team spirit in their 3-0 Primeira Liga spanking of Benfica on Monday.

Awaziem captained Boavista to a commanding victory over As Águias in what was a defensive masterclass at the Estádio do Bessa Século XXI, their first win of the 2020/21 campaign.

With regular skipper, Javi Garcia suspended for the clash, Awaziem was handed the captaincy armband as the hosts in search of their first win of the campaign which they finally landed.

Also Read: Sierra Leone Captain Bangura To Miss Super Eagles Clash

Boavista broke the deadlock on 16 minutes when former Manchester United player, Angel Gomes was fouled in the box with the forward dusting himself up before smashing home from the spot.

Alberth Elis was then teed up with a fantastic back heel and the Honduran international fired home for 2-0 in the 38th minute…