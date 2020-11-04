Champions League: Ighalo Benched In Man United’s Away Defeat To Istanbul Basaksehir

Odion Ighalo was benched as Manchester United fell to a 2-1 defeat against Istanbul Basaksehir in their UEFA Champions League clash on Wednesday night.

Ighalo is yet to make an appearance for the Red Devils in the competition this season.

United found themselves two down inside 40 minutes as strikes from Demba Ba and Edin Visca capitalised on a defensive horror show from the visitors.

Anthony Martial’s instinctive header pulled one back before the break but it failed to inspire a second-half comeback, with a stunning stoppage-time goal-line clearance from Alexandru Epureanu denying United a point at the death.

Basaksehir didn’t have a point or a goal to their name in this season’s competition but a resilient performance earned a famous and deserved first Champions League victory for the Turkish champions, as United succumbed to…