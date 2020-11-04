Chukwueze, Messi, Benzema Make Laliga Team Of The Week

Samuel Chukwueze, Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi and Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema were among players who made Laliga Team of the Week, Completesports.com reports.

The list was compiled by football facts and statistics website whoscored.com.

Chukwueze was included after he scored in Villarreal’s 2-0 home win against Real Valladolid on Monday night.

It was his first Laliga goal for Villarreal since netting in a 3-1 home defeat to Celta Vigo in November 2019.

The win took Villarreal to third on 15 points in the league table.

Also, the win means Villarreal are unbeaten in their last seven games in all competitions, recording five wins and two draws.

By James Agberebi

