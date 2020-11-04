Cristiano Ronaldo Lacks Respect For His Teammates, Italians

Former Juventus defender Pasquale Bruno

has labelled Cristiano Ronaldo “ignorant” stating the Portuguese superstar lacks respect for both his team-mates and the country of Italy as a whole.

Ronaldo ended a nine-year stay at Real Madrid in 2018 as he opted to start a new chapter in his career with Juventus.

The 35-year-old has shown no signs of slowing down since his arrival, helping the Bianconeri to back-to-back Serie A titles.

Also Read: ‘My Time As Super Eagles Regular Player Will Come’ –Mikel Agu

But, while the Portugal captain’s talent is unquestioned, Bruno believes that a refusal to learn Italian throughout his two years in the country is a lack of respect for the rest of the Juventus squad and general public in his new home.

“He is ignorant,” the 58-year-old said during an appearance on Tiki Taka. “He has been in Italy for two years and has not yet learned to speak our language. He uses…