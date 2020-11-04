Dennis Guns For 6th UCL Goal As Brugge Host Dortmund, Look To Keep Unbeaten Run

Super Eagles forward, Emmanuel Dennis will be gunning for his sixth UEFA Champions League goal on Wednesday when Club Brugge host Borussia Dortmund in a Group F match at the Jan Breydel Stadion.

Since making his debut in the competition for the same Brugge in the 2016/17 season, the forward has gone on to score five goals in 17 appearances both in the group stages and also in qualifiers.

The breakdown shows he netted only one goal in two UCL games in 2016/17, failed to score in three matches in the 2018/19 season, thrice in ten games last season and once in two outings this term.

Going into his 18th UEFA Champions League appearance against Dortmund tonight, the Nigerian international will be looking to help Brugge remain unbeaten after a promising start in the competition.

Brugge are competing in the Champions League group stage for the…