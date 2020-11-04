Ezekiel Scores On Al-Jaziri Debut In Away Win Vs Baniyas

Imoh Ezekiel scored his first goal in his debut for Al-Jaziri who defeated Baniyas 3-1 away in the UAE league on Tuesday night, Completesports.com reports.

Ezekiel was introduced in the 79th minute and scored in the 89th minute to make it 3-1.

Ali Ahmed Mabkhout scored two goals for Al-Jaziri while Joao Pedro scored Baniyas goal on 71 minutes.

Also Read: Nigerian Midfielder, Awua: ‘My Time For Greatness Will Come – Cittadella A Winning Team’

It was Al-Jaziri’s second league win after four games which place them in fourth position on eight points.

Ezekiel joined Al-Jaziri from Belgian Jupiler club Kortrijk during the transfer window.



By James Agberebi

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com. How I make $10,000 monthly in…