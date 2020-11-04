Laporta Wants Klopp As Barcelona Manager

Barcelona presidential candidate Joan Laporta is reportedly keen to lure Jurgen Klopp to Camp Nou if he assumes control of the club.

Klopp has enjoyed remarkable success at Liverpool and has won the Premier League as well as the UEFA Champions League with the club.

The German is under contract at the club until 2024.



Barcelona recently appointed Ronald Koeman as Quique Setien’s successor, but the former Netherlands manager is struggling for results in the league as Barca look to usurp Real Madrid as La Liga champions.

According to Spanish outlet Okdiario, Laporta has earmarked Klopp as the man to steer Barcelona in the right direction and build a team capable of winning the Champions League in Catalonia.

However, the former Borussia Dortmund boss is extremely unlikely to leave the Anfield dugout without good reason, with Klopp previously admitting that he…