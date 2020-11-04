Mikel Set For 10th Championship Game For Stoke CIty Vs Troost-Ekong’s Watford

Nigerian midfielder, John Mikel Obi, is set for his tenth Sky Bet Championship appearance for Stoke City against compatriot, William Troost-Ekongs Watford at the Vicarage Road tonight.

Mikel had a fine performance to help Stoke secure a slim 1-0 home win against Rotherham United in a SkyBet Championship game at the bet365 Stadium during the weekend.

The veteran was in action for the entire duration of the game. The 33-year-old has played every minute of Stoke’s nine SkyBet Championship games in the ongoing 2020/21 season.

Furthermore, Mikel has started a total of 27 Championship matches for two clubs – 19 for Middlesbrough in the 2018/19 season which saw him being substituted two times.

Another interesting aspect of the former Super Eagles skipper’s record is that he has not been booked as a Stoke City player, while at Middlesbrough, he picked up four yellow cards.

Troost-Ekong will be hoping to bounce back in…