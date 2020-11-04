Musa Super Eagles Captain On Turkish Ginat Galatasaray Radar

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa is currently being monitored by Turkish Super Lig giants Galatasaray who are interested in signing on the forward.

Reports from Turkey monitored on fotoMac revealed that Galatasaray are looking to land Musa with a view to strengthening their left wing.

It was further revealed that the Cimbom (The Lions) are already in contact with Musa’s agent towards working out a possible agreement terms.

Musa becomes a free agent after quitting Saudi Arabia club, Al Nassr where his contract was mutually terminated recently.

The 28-year old had previously starred for VVV Venlo in the Dutch Eredivisie, CSKA Moscow in the Russian Premier League and Leicester City in the English Premier League before his sojourn in Saudi Arabia.

The former Kano Pillars forward made 55 appearances in all competitions for Al Nassr…