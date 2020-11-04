Sanusi Helps Porto Beat Marseille To Claim Second Win

Zaidu Sanusi helped FC Porto claimed a second win as they beat visiting Marseille 3-0 in Tuesday’s Champions League tie in Group C, Completesports.com reports.

Sanusi was in action for 90 minutes as the Portuguese giants recorded six points, after three games to occupy second position behind Manchester City who have nine points.

Moussa Marega put Porto 1-0 ahead in the 4th minute while Dimitri Payet missed a 10th minute penalty for Marseille.

Porto were awarded a penalty of their own on 28 minutes which was scored by Sergio Oliveira.

And in the 69th minute Luis Diaz made it 3-0 for the two-time Champions League winners.

In Denmark, Frank Onyeka featured for 90 minutes for Midtjylland who once again suffered defeat as they lost 2-1 at home to Ajax in Group D.

The defeat to Ajax means Midtjylland have now lost all three of their group games and are rock bottom.

Antony and Dusan Tadic scored on 1st and 13th…