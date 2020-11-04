Sierra Leone Captain Bangura To Miss Super Eagles Clash

Leone Stars captain Umaru Bangura has been omitted from the list 16 foreign-based players invited by head coach John Keister for the the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Nigeria, reports Completesports.com.

Bangura, recently returned to his Switzerland club, FC Zurich after being cleared of Covid-19 in Niger.

But Major League fifth all-time top scorer Kei Kamara, 36, who scored a brilliant goal against Liberia during the second leg time of the 2022 World Cup qualifier in Freetown last September, has been recalled for both matches.

LA Galaxy II striker Augustine Williams, who won USL Championship’s Player of the Month for September/October after recorded seven goals in his last eight games is set to make his Sierra Leone debut.

The list also includes all the expected big names like Anderlecht striker Mustapha Bundu, Hebei Fortune China’s attacker Mohamed Buya Turay, Haka FC and former Bolton midfielder Mohamed Medo Kamara, USL championship side Tampa Bay…