Eagles Camp Opens In Benin Monday; Leone Stars Arrive Wednesday

Super Eagles’ camp will officially open on Monday, November 9 in Benin City for their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone billed for Friday November 13 at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Completesports.com reports.

The Super Eagles will lodge at Eterno Hotel while the match officials and the delegation of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) will be accommodated at the Edo Heritage Hotel.

Super Eagles team officials and other backroom staff are due in camp on Sunday, November 8 ahead of the players who are expected to arrive Benin City on Monday November 9 after this weekend’s games for their respective clubs.

The Sierra Leoneans who will lodge at the prestigious Lush Hotel in Benin City, are expected to fly into Lagos on Wednesday November 11 from where they will…