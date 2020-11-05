Fans Banned From Super Eagles Vs Sierra Leone Clash

The 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Leone Stars of Sierra Leone on Friday, November 13 at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium will be played without any spectators.

There were earlier reports that around 6,000 to 7,000 will be allowed into the newly refurbished ground for the game.

The Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 and Ministry of Sports have however advised the Edo State Government and the Nigeria Football Federation against breaching coronavirus protocol by allowing fans into the venue.

Read Also: Sierra Leone Captain Bangura To Miss Super Eagles Clash

The ministry wishes to bring to your attention that in compliance with condition of no gathering agreed upon by the ministry and the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 before the Federal Government opened up football and contact sports, the match between Nigeria and Sierra Leone will not have any audience and…