Flying Eagles Thrash Academy Side To Claim Third Friendly Win

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria thrashed Horvel Prime Academy 4-0 in a friendly game in Abuja on Thursday, Completesports.com reports.

The friendly is part of preparations for the Flying Eagles ahead of the WAFU B Zonal qualifiers in Lome, Togo.

It is the team’s third friendly game after also recording impressive wins in their previous two games.

Nasiru Jubril put the Flying Eagles 1-0 up in one minute of first half added time while Imoh Obot doubled their lead on 57 minutes.

In the 65th minute the Eagles went 3-0 up following an own goal by a player of Horvel Prime Academy before Chukwubuikem Ikwuemesi added the fourth with three minutes left.

Meanwhile, the WAFU B Zonal qualifiers have been postponed till a later date due to increase cases of coronavirus in Togo.

This was announced on Thursday by the Togolese Football Federation (FTF) in a communique published on their Twitter handle.

The WAFU B Zonal which will be…