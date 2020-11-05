Gerrard Warns Aribo, Balogun, Teammates Ahead Benfica Tie

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has warned Super Eagles duo Joe Aribo, Leon Balogun and their teammates they will come under serious threat against Benfica in Thursday’s Europa League game.

Gerrard is delighted with both the mentality and consistency of his players since the start of the campaign, keeping a remarkable 15 clean sheets in that unbeaten run which has raised hopes of success both in the Premiership title race and the Europa League.

But the Liverpool legend is urging his squad not to let their guard slip if they want to avoid a shock against the Group D top seeds on Thursday evening.

“Mentality is something we have tried to focus on since day one,” said Gerrard. “I had to change the whole mentality at the club, in all honesty. With experience and with what we’ve been through in the previous two seasons, then for sure it was…