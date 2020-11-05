Hotel Accomodation Shortage Hits Benin City

Ahead of the November 13 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match between the Super Eagles and Leone Stars of Sierra Leone in Benin City, the Nigeria Football Federation and the host, Edo State government, have run into accommodation hitches as all the top ranked hotels have been fully booked

“Virtually all the big hotels in town have been fully booked ahead of the swearing in ceremony of Governor Godwin Obaseki billed for November 14, a day after the Super Eagles versus Sierra Leone match at the refurbished Ogbemudia Stadium Benin City

“We went round hunting for quality hotels with the NFF President Amaju Pinnick last week and discovered that all the good ones have been reserved for expected guests for the swearing in ceremony of Governor Godwin Obaseki. We are working on how best to manage the situation.

Also Read: Iheanacho Up For Leicester City’s Goal Of The Month Award

“The governor has directed we…