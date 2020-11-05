Iheanacho Up For Leicester City’s Goal Of The Month Award

Kelechi Iheanacho is in the running for Leicester City’s Goal of the Month award for October, reports Completesports.com.

Iheanacho’s impressive strike in the 3-0 Europa League win against Ukrainian club Zorya Luhansk is among the seven goals nominated for the individual prize.

He also recorded two assists in the game played at the King Power Stadium.

Jamie Vardy, Hamza Choudhury and Harvey Barnes also have their goals nominated.

The other three are: Thanawat Suengchittawon, Paige Bailey-Gayle and Nathasa Flint.

Iheanacho is expected to feature for Brendan Rodgers’ side in a Europa League clash against Benfica on Thursday (today).

