Kayode Scores Again As Sivasspor Claim First Win

Olanrewaju Kayode scored again for Sivasspor in the Europa League as they beat visiting Qarabag 2-0 in Group I to record their first win on Thursday, Completesports.com reports.

It was Kayode’s third goal in three consecutive games in Europe’s second-tier club competition.

Kayode, who was brought on in the 59th minute, netted with two minutes left in the game to double the Turkish club’s lead.

Also Read: Eagles’ Camp Opens In Benin Monday; Leone Stars To Arrive On Wednesday

Sivasspor took the lead thanks to Caner Osmanpasa just 11 minutes into the encounter.

The win saw Sivasspor occupy third position in the group on three points.

In Group D, Joe Aribo was in action while Leon Balogun was benched as 10-man Benfica forced Rangers to a 3-3 draw in Portugal.

Aribo played for 69 minutes before making way for his replacement while former Manchester City defender Nicolas Otamendi was sent off with Benfica 1-0…