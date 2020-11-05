Maradona Undergoes Successful Brain Surgery

Diego Maradona has successfully undergone an operation for possible bleeding on his brain.

According to his public relations team the operation “was all successful and it happened as expected”.

Leopoldo Luque, the 60-year-old Argentinian’s personal physician, said following Maradona’s admission to hospital in Buenos Aires on Monday it was not an “emergency situation”.

He was quoted by Argentinian television’s ESPN F90 as saying: “I didn’t see him as I would like to see him.

“We need to be calm. This is not an emergency situation. Diego is well, but he could be better.



“You see some situations that make you believe that it is good to come to a clinic, to hydrate, draw blood.

“Let’s see how many days. Let’s see how much can be done. My idea is to have at least three days for him to hydrate well. It’s…