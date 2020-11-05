Pochettino Approached By Man United Over Manager’s Position

Manchester United are reported to have approached former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino with a view to him replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their manager.

Solskjaer is under intense pressure following back-to-back defeats by Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday and Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League three days later and he now leads the bookmakers’ sack race.

And according to the Manchester Evening News, United have contacted Pochettino’s representatives. It has been reported previously that Pochettino is keen to manage United at some point and that stance is not believed to have changed.

The move comes despite United insiders privately backing Solskjaer prior to Wednesday night’s defeat and a reluctance within the club to sack him so early in the season.

Saturday’s visit to Everton has become crucial for Solskjaer as United could end the weekend sitting…