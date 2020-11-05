Rodgers Explains Why Mendy Can’t Displace Ndidi In Leicester

Brendan Rodgers has given reasons why it is difficult for French midfielder Nampalys Mendy to displace Wilfred Ndidi in Leicester’s midfield.

Mendy of Senegalese descent joined Leiceister from Nice in 2016 on a four-year deal worth £13 million, a club record at the time.

In his first season, Mendy featured in 31 Premier League games for Claudio Ranieri’s men – with 23 of them as a starter.

However, the arrival Ndidi from Genk meant the 28-year-old was confined to the bench. In the 2019-20 campaign, he featured in just seven English games.

However, Mendy has been a perfect replacement for the injured Ndidi who is out of the team due to an abductor injury.

Speaking on his the contributions of the former France youth international, Rodgers feels the midfielder is fast grasping his opportunity.

“He is performing to the level the club wanted when they brought him…