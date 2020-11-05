Turkish Süper Lig — Starting Elevens GW8

Do you want to know who’s most likely to play in GW8 of Turkey Fantasy? You’re in the right place!

We know everybody needs a bit of help when picking their teams and we are here to erase most of the doubts you might have about who you should pick for this gameweek.

Below are the predicted lineups for the 20 teams of Turkey Fantasy that will enter the pitch for Gameweek 8.

This is the place where you‘ll always find the best predictions of starting elevens, players that are injured, doubtful to go into the game or that are simply unavailable for this gameweek. Yes, we know, we’ve done all the homework for you!

Alanyaspor

Last update: November 5

Next fixture: vs. Trabzonspor , Saturday at 16:00

Injured:

Doubtful:

Unavailable:

Antalyaspor

Last update: November 5

Next fixture: @ Kasımpaşa , Saturday at 13:30

Injured: Jean Armel Drole, Serdar Gürler, Bahadır Öztürk, Eren Albayrak, Hakan Özmert, Doğukan…