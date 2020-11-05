Valencia Vs Madrid, Other Laliga And Serie A Games Live Broadcast

SuperSport brings GOtv subscribers live football actions from the 2020/21 LaLiga and Serie A seasons from 6 to 8 November 2020.

The top clash out of Spain this weekend sees Valencia host Real Madrid at Estadio de Mestalla on the evening of Sunday 8 November at 9:00pm live on SS LaLiga (channel 32), with Los Che hoping that the visit of the champions inspires them to a higher level of performance compared to the disappointing results they have recorded so far in 2020-21. SuperSport remains the home of the legendary LaLiga leagues with English commentary.

Another highlight of this round in LaLiga sees Barcelona host Real Betis on Saturday 7 November at 4:15pm, live on SS LaLiga (channel 32), with manager Ronald Koeman coming under increasing pressure. The Catalans have been inconsistent and unpredictable thus far, and a home win against the Verdiblancos is by no means guaranteed.

Other LaLiga fixtures for this weekend include Elche vs Celta Vigo on Friday at 9:00pm and on…