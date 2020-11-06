The Global Startup Ecosystem returns with the 2nd annual Nigeria Tech Summit sponsored by the US Embassy of Nigeria and hosted in partnership with accelerator partners IBM Cloud, AWS, Google Cloud, DigitalOcean, Sendgrid, and more. The free program To take place on December 3, 2020 (9am-5pm EST) will feature 8 hours of live content, 100 speakers and partners, and 5000 attendees.



Earlier this year the Global Startup Ecosystem hosted Nigeria’s first and largest digital entrepreneurship accelerator in partnership with Forbes Magazine supporting 200 Nigerian SME/Startups.

Related: Forbes Nigeria Summit Will Feature Top Companies from the 1st Digital Accelerator Program for Nigeria



This free live summit event will welcome hundreds of digital delegates from across Nigeria and around the world to discuss the future of employment, entrepreneurship, and education in Nigeria as the country faces its highest level of youth…