Aina Praises Parker After Win Vs West Brom

Fulham defender Ola Aina has heaped plaudits on manager Scott Parker for his impact on the Premier League strugglers.

The Cottagers registered their first win of the campaign against West Bromwich Albion on Monday.

Aina scored a screamer to seal a comfortable 2-0 win at the Craven Cottage, and he credits Parker with kick-starting the turnaround.

“He has been great, keeping the belief within the camp and he always tells us that he believes in each and every one of us, believes in our ability and what we can achieve,’ Aina told the Evening Standard.

‘He has been very positive with us – where we lack, he lets us know, and where we do well, he lets us know.

‘He is a very truthful guy and he has been great.’

