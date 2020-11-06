Aribo Gets Good Rating In Rangers’ Draw At Benfica

Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo got a good rating despite Rangers surrendering a two-goal lead to draw 3-3 against 10-man Sporting Braga.

The rating which was for every Rangers player, was done by Daily Record.

And Aribo who saw action for 69 minutes, got six out of 10 of the ratings.

Commenting on Aribo’s performance, Daily Record wrote: “Lovely feet in tight situations and kept the play flowing but did miss a glorious chance to give Rangers a third goal before the break.”

Rangers missed the opportunity to make it three straight victories after throwing away a 3-1 lead to draw 3-3.

The result saw Rangers top their group on seven points, same points as Benfica Who are second.

Rangers player ratings vs Benfica:

ALLAN McGREGOR – 6

JAMES TAVERNIER – 8

CONNOR GOLDSON – 7

FILIP HELANDER – 5

BORNA BARISIC – 7

RYAN…