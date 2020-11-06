Arokodare Eyes 1st Bundesliga Start, Goal; Ehizibue Targets Comeback

Tolu Arokodare will be looking to score his first Bundesliga goal in what could be his first start for FC Cologne against Werder Bremen at the Wohninvest Weserstadion tonight (Friday).

Arokodare replaced Sebastian Andersson in the 79th minute of his third league appearance in Cologne 2-1 Defeat to Bayern Munich at the RheinEnergieStadion last Saturday.

The Nigerian striker who is on loan from Valmieras FK, is yet to start a Bundesliga match after registering 15 goals and two assists in 16 Latvian top flight League matches for Valmieras last term.

But after earning some rave reviews from Horst Heldt, the general manager of Cologne, Arokodare who almost scored against Bayern last weekend could now make his first start.

Heldt reserved praise for some qualities Arokodare has shown in training, saying: “He has qualities that aren’t easy to find, he is…