CAF Sets Guidelines To Boost Security For AFCON 2021 Qualifiers

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) on November 4, 2020 brought together, via video conference, the National Safety and Security Officers (NSSO) of the Member Associations to inform them and train them on the new safety and security protocol imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic and to supervise the resumption of qualifying matches for the Total Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021.

In total, about sixty security officers comprising National Safety and Security officers of Member Associations and appointed CAF safety and security officers attended the meeting, anxious to know how security protocol will be observed in the context of these international matches. The following points were presented by the Head of CAF Safety and Security Department:

*The organization of matches behind closed doors and without spectators

*The new accreditation control mechanism and new accreditation zones

“The differences between upcoming matches and previous ones

*The need for each Member…