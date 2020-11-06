CCL Expands Digital Channels As Complete Sports Clock 25

The pioneer sports publishing company in Nigeria, Complete Communications Limited (CCL) has expanded its digital offerings on the internet even as its flagship publication, Complete Sports newspaper, clocks 25 years on the vendor’s newsstand.

First published on 18 December, 1995, Complete Sports is the most authoritative and longest running all-sports daily publication in Nigeria.

At that time (1995) when industry observers thought it was impossible to sustain an all-sports daily, Complete Sports took the plunge to revolutionize sports reporting in Nigeria by putting stories and pictures of Nigerian sportsmen and women and matters affecting them on the front page everyday.

That projection and positive coverage went a long way to inspire the athletes to greater performance while also putting sports officials and administrators on their toes to…