Ebuehi Makes Dutch Eredivisie October Team Of The Month

Super Eagles and FC Twente right-back Tyronne Ebuehi has been included in the Dutch Eredivisie Team Of The Month for October, Completesports.com reports.

The Dutch top flight organiser made the announcement on their verified Twitter handle on Friday.

Ebuehi, 24, was one of Twente’s top performers last month after making four appearances and helping them to two victories.

Also, he had an assist in their last game in October which was a 5-1 home win against PEC Zwolle.

And the Team of the Month which is in a 4-2-3-1 formation has Ebuehi in the right-back position.

Ebuehi is on a season-long loan deal at Twente from Portuguese giant Benfica.

On May 2018, he signed a five-year contract with Benfica, however, due to injury he missed the whole 2018‒19 season.

He is part of Gernot Rohr’s 24-man squad for this month’s 2021 AFCON qualifiers…