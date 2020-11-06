Eze Named In England U-21 Squad For Euro Championship Qualifiers

Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze has been included in the England squad for their final two UEFA European U21 Championship qualifying fixtures against Andorra and Albania.

Eze is in the squad for the games which come after the young Three Lions secured their qualification for next year’s finals last month, with victory over Turkey at Wolverhampton Wanderers, a match in which the former Queens Park Rangers man came on a substitute.

“We’ve got about eight to nine players who are just going to miss out on this one because of injuries,” said Boothroyd on the squad announcement this morning.

Read Also: Europa League: Iheanacho Bags Brace, Assist In Leicester’s Victory Against Sporting Braga; Akpoguma Helps Hoffenheim To Third Win

“But we have competition for places, which is a good thing for any coach and that means the level of training goes up that little bit more, the attitude on the pitch goes up a couple of…