Iheanacho Bags Brace, Assist In Leicester’s Victory Against Sporting Braga

Kelechi Iheanacho scored two goals and provided an assist as Leicester City thrashed Sporting Braga 4-0 in Group G of the Europa League on Thursday, Completesports.com reports.

Iheanacho has now scored three goals and provided three assists in this season’s Europa League.

The Super Eagles star opened scoring for the Foxes on 21 minutes before doubling their lead on 48 minutes.

He then turned provider by setting up Dennis Praet for Leicester’s third in the 67th minute.

With 12 minutes left in the game Leicester went 4-0 ahead thanks to James Maddison.

Iheanacho was later replaced by Ayoze Perez in the 72nd minute.

Leicester are now on nine points after three games and top the group while Braga are second on six points.

In Group L, Kevin Akpoguma saw action for Hoffenheim who outclassed visiting Slovan Liberec 5-0.

Akpoguma was later…