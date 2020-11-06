Iheanacho Voted Leicester’s MOTM In Europa League Win Vs Braga 

Kelechi Iheanacho was voted Leicester City’s Man of the Match following his impressive performance in their 4-0 win against Braga, in Thursday’s Europa League tie, Completesports.com reports.

Leicester announced Iheanacho as the club’s best player on their verified Twitter handle.

The Super Eagles star scored two goals and provided an assist as Leicester thumped their Portuguese counterparts.

Following votes by the club fans, Iheanacho polled 47 per cent to emerge winner.

James Maddison, who got Leicester’s fourth goal, was second with 27 per cent.

Hamza Choudhury was third with 16 per cent while new summer signing Wesley Fofana had 10 per cent.

Iheanacho has now scored three goals, provided three assists in this season’s Europa League campaign.

By James Agberebi

