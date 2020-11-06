James Chelsea Defender Handed Two-Match Ban By UEFA

Chelsea right-back Eeece James has been handed a two match ban by UEFA after his red card at Wembley.

UEFA chiefs ruled James used “abusive language” at Spanish referee Jesus Gil Manzano in England’s Nations League defeat to Denmark last month.

James actually got his marching orders after the final whistle when tempers flared after the game which also saw Harry Maguire get his marching orders and the Manchester United defender will serve a one game ban.

Also Read: Iheanacho Up For Leicester City’s Goal Of The Month Award

But James’ suspension – which has now been confirmed by UEFA’s disciplinary committee – means he is likely to miss out on Gareth Southgate’s squad which is to be named on Thursday.

England have a Nations League double header with Belgium and Iceland and friendly with Republic of Ireland.

Because James would not be available for either Nations League game he is set to be left out…