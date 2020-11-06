Leicester City Must Continue To Work Hard Despite Win Vs Braga

Kelechi Iheanacho insists Leicester City must continue to work hard to reach their target in the Europa League despite their impressive start in the competition.

The Foxes recorded their third win in the competition edging out Portuguese club Sporting Braga 4-0 on Thursday night.

Iheanacho netted twice and recorded an assist in the win at the King Power Stadium.

Brendan Rodgers’ side occupy top spot in Group G with nine points from three games.



Read Also: Europa League: Iheanacho Bags Brace, Assist In Leicester’s Victory Against Sporting Braga; Akpoguma Helps Hoffenheim To Third Win

“We’re in a great position in the group. We still have a long way to go, but it’s about keeping going, taking it game by game and let’s see,” Iheanacho told Europa League website.

“The first goal came from a rebound and I was maybe a little bit lucky with the second too. Thankfully they all count! I’m happy to score…