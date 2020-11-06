Mikel ‘Stronger’ Thanks To Hectic Schedule

Stoke City manager Michael O’Neil says John Mikel Obi is getting stronger with more game time.

Mikel, 33, has played every minute of Stoke City’s hectic league season so far.

The former Nigeria captain hadn’t played since March when he joined Stoke in pre-season and was given time to build himself up to top speed.

But, as captain in the absence of Ryan Shawcross, Joe Allen and Sam Clucas, he has been increasingly influential as Michael O’Neill is trying to juggle and balance his squad through a manic run of fixtures.

“What sports science and medical information gives you is a knowledge of how robust players are and some are more robust than others in terms of their ability to play and consistency,”O’Neil said.

“If you look at John Obi Mikel, he has got stronger with the more games he’s played as opposed to…