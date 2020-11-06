No Selection Headache Despite Iheanacho Heroics Vs Braga

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers admits Kelechi Iheanacho’s impressive display in the Europa League win against Sporting Braga has not put any pressure on selection.

The Nigeria international scored twice in the 20th and 47th minutes and also provided an assist in the game.

Iheanacho has made only one Premier League start this season amid calls for more game time.

Rodgers however insists he knows his best team and can trust all his Leicester players.

“We had to work for it and in the end we were very good. In the second half we were very dynamic and created a number of chances,” he said via the BBC.

“Kelechi is a boy I see every day in training and when I put him in he gives his all. He is a boy that is always ready. Jamie is one of the best strikers in the world but he plays his part in making sure we continue our…