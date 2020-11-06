Omeruo Confirms Two-Week Layoff; Out Of Eagles

CD Leganes central defender, Kenneth Omeruo has made an official confirmation that he will be out of competitive football action for at least, two weeks due to injury.

And as a result of the same issue, the centre-back will certainly miss the Super Eagles’ double-header 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying games against Sierra Leone this month.

Omeruo picked up a hamstring injury in Leganes’ 1-0 win over Mirandes in a LaLiga SmartBank tie at the Estadio Butarque on Sunday and was replaced by Roberto Rosales on 48 minutes.

A media report (not from Complete

Sports), though, thereafter alleged that Omeruo had returned to training at his club, but the player has refuted it as totally ‘misleading’.

Also Read: Arokodare Eyes First Bundesliga Start, Goal For Cologne; Ehizibue Targets Comeback

Omeruo tweeted on his Twitter handle: “Please, get your facts right before publishing articles to mislead people. Don’t do…