Omidiran Hailed As Right Choice For NFF Women’s Football Committee

Stakeholders of women football in the country have been pouring encomiums on Nigeria Football Federation over the composition of the Women’s Football Development Committee under the leadership of Alhaja Ayo Omidiran

Club owners, managers, coaches and players who spoke with Complete Sports expressed gratitude to NFF for appointing knowledgeable and committed women to serve in the committee stressing that the members experience and dedication will lift the game in Nigeria

Former secretary of Bayelsa United football club Madam Thelma Agara says the names in the women committee are tested and proven stakeholders who would put their wealth of experience and integrity into use to develop the women football in the country

“I am particularly excited that the NFF chose Honourable Ayo Omidiran as the chair person of the committee. She aside being a pioneer women club owner, she has also been a board member of the NFF and member of FIFA and CAF committees in the past. Nigerians…