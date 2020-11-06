Osigwe Ready For Super Eagles Duty After Testing Negative For Covid-19

Sebastian Osigwe is expected to report for Super Eagles duty on Monday after testing negative for coronavirus.

The Lugano of Switzerland goalkeeper tested positive for coronavirus last week and was at risk of missing out of Nigeria’s 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against Sierra Leone.

Osigwe’s latest test however came out negative clearing the way for him to link up with the Super Eagles for the first time.

He is the only uncapped player named in the squad for the games by Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr.

The 26-year-old will battle for the No 1 jersey with Maduka Okoye and Daniel Akpeyi.

The Super Eagles will host the Leone Stars at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City on on Friday, November 13.

The reverse fixture will take place four days later at Siaka Stevens Stadium, Freetown.

