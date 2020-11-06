Rohr Visits Flying Eagles Camp Ahead WAFU Nations Cup

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr paid a visit to the Flying Eagles camp on Friday afternoon in Abuja, reports Completesports.com.

Ladan Bosso’s side are preparing for the WAFU U-20 Cup of Nations which will hold later this month.

“Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr today visited the Flying Eagles during the evening training session,”reads a tweet on the NFF’s official Twitter handle.



“Rohr gave the team moral support and encouraged them to do the nation proud by qualifying for the U20 Africa Cup of Nations.”

The Flying Eagles have played three friendly matches against local teams, won all, scored 12 goals and kept a clean sheet.

Nigeria are drawn in Group B along with Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire.

