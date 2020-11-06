Sierra Leone Star Williams Ready For Super Eagles Test

Augustine Williams is looking forward to making his Sierra Leone debut against Nigeria in matchday three and four of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Williams scored 13 goals and recorded two assists for LA Galaxy II side.

He finished second in the race for the Championship’s Golden Boot behind Phoenix Rising’s Junior Flemmings.

Williams impressive form this campaign has led to USL key observers named him to the 2020 USL Championship All-League First Team.

He was voted by club’s management and a league-wide media panel that included representation from every USL market.

“Sierra Leone called-up is a step-up in my career. The opportunity I have been given is something I will take with a lot of pride,” Williams to FSL UK.

“It is an honour to put on the Leone Stars shirt, and I am relishing the chance to be a part of…