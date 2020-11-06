Turkish Süper Lig — Gameweek 8 – Complete Sports

Turkish Süper Lig — Gameweek 8

Who is in-form. Teams on the rise. Best matchups. We’ve already crunched it up for you. You just need to pick from this list of studs for this gameweek.

Below you’ll find the crème de la crème of this week’s fantasy studs, provided to you by the masterminds behind Fantezi Futbol Türkiye.

Flash Players

Zeki Yavru | Yeni Malatyaspor | D | 5.0M | In 1% of teams
Karim Hafez | Yeni Malatyaspor | D | 4.5M | In 0% of teams

Both attacking backs of Yeni Malatyaspor are important advantage for the the team. When they took the set pieces this season, they have made a contribution to 4 out of total 6 goals that their team have scored this season so far. Zeki Yavru scored 1 goal and made 1 assist in 319 minutes of play. Karim Hafez made 2 assists in 531 minutes of play and also earned clean sheet point in 1 game. Yeni Malatyaspor, who haven’t lost any game at home this season, will play vs. Denizlispor this week. Possible clean sheet and…



Source: Complete Sports

