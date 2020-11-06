Villarreal Hail Chukwueze As ‘Unstoppable’ After 1st Goal Of Season

Nigeria international, Samuel Chukwueze has been labelled an ‘unstoppable player’ by Villarreal with the LaLiga side appearing to be impressed with Chukwueze finally putting an end to his La Liga Santander goal drought as the Yellow Submarine overpowered Real Valladolid 2-0 in a game at the Estadio de la Ceramica on Monday night.

The 21-year-old had gone on a twelve-month scoreless run, having last netted against Celta Vigo in November 2019, but he rediscovered his scoring form against Valladolid.

His 21st minute strike following a low cross from Alfonso Pedraza helped the Yellow Submarine to secure their fourth victory of the 2020-21 Spanish top- light campaign.

After an impressive day in the office, Chukwueze was replaced by on-loan Real Madrid player, Takefusa Kubo in the 64th minute after which Villarreal hailed the Nigerian.

