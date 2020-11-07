Ajayi’s West Brom Boss Bilic Facing Sack

Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi’s manager at West Brom Slaven Bilic is under mounting pressure as the club consider ending his 16-month reign as manager and could take action after Sunday’s clash with Tottenham.

Bilic who took the club back into the Premier League at the first time of asking, has faced a number of challenges in recent months and was frustrated by the pace of the club’s transfer dealings.

It has led to friction behind the scenes, particularly when midfielder Filip Krovinovic, identified as a key target after a successful loan spell last season, did not return from Benfica until late September.

But, equally, results have been poor and Monday’s 2-0 defeat at Fulham has pushed Bilic on the verge.

According to Sportsmail West Brom have sounded out targets about their interest in taking over and, if they do dispense with Bilic after Spurs’ visit, the international break would give them time…