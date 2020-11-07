Arta Solar 7 Djibouti Club Side Sign Former Arsenal Star Song

Former Arsenal and Barcelona midfielder Alex Song has reportedly made a shock move to Djibouti Premier League side Arta Solar 7.

Song, 33, has been a free agent since Swiss Super League side FC Sion terminated his contract shortly after the coronavirus pandemic halted football across the globe.

And while he contested the decision, the 49-time capped Cameroon international who’s been without a club since March has now opted for a bizarre move to the African minnows.

According to reports in Cameroonian media, the midfielder has signed a one-year contract with an option for a further year at Arta Solar 7.

It marks a stark decline in the career of Song who Barcelona forked out £15-million to lure him from the Premier League to Camp Nou in 2012.

Song was part of the Barcelona side that won the 2012/2013 Laliga title.

He featured for Arsenal who were shocked 2-1 by…